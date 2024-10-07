Left Menu

Markets Sway as Interest Rate Expectations Shift

Global stocks slipped and U.S. Treasury yields climbed after a strong U.S. payrolls report. Investors reassess Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, causing market fluctuations. Wall Street indices experienced modest declines amid rising crude prices. Key economic data and Fed speeches are awaited for further market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:59 IST
Markets Sway as Interest Rate Expectations Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dynamic start to the week, global stocks experienced a slight dip while U.S. Treasury yields surged. The benchmark 10-year note exceeded the 4% mark, reaching a new high since August. This movement comes as investors realign their expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory following a robust U.S. payroll report.

The shift in outlook has led investors to anticipate an 84.6% probability of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming November meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Last week's market projection included a 34.7% chance of a more significant 50 basis-point cut, now reduced due to recent strong economic indicators.

Wall Street reflected these changes with notable declines across major indices. Although energy shares rose amidst climbing crude prices, other sectors weighed heavily on the market. Economic players are keenly awaiting Thursday's consumer price index release and several addresses by Fed officials, which are expected to provide further clues on economic policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024