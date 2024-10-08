Left Menu

Volatility Strikes Wall Street Amid Global Concerns

Wall Street indices fell around 1% as traders reacted to Middle East conflict concerns, rising oil prices, and high Treasury yields. Investor attention was split between economic data, hurricane warnings, and a U.S. judge's order affecting Google's mobile business. Third-quarter earnings and inflation data also awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 02:29 IST
Volatility Strikes Wall Street Amid Global Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices dipped roughly 1% following rising Treasury yields and heightened concerns over the Middle East conflict, which also influenced oil prices. Traders adjusted their strategies to await the upcoming corporate earnings season and fresh economic indicators, all while preparing for Hurricane Milton's potential impact this week.

The market also felt pressure after a U.S. judge mandated changes to Google's mobile-app business, aiming to broaden choices for Android users. This judicial order, coupled with analyst sell recommendations on Amazon and Apple, contributed to the day's selling momentum. With the recent jobs report exceeding expectations, traders recalibrated rate cut forecasts for the Federal Reserve's November meeting.

Economic anxieties were fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, further compounded by a volatile U.S. market reacting to external factors such as geopolitical conflicts and natural disasters. Analysts noted a shift in focus, emphasizing the upcoming inflation data and key earnings reports as traders sought direction amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024