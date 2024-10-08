Chinese Stocks Soar Amid Stimulus Optimism, Hang Seng Slides

Mainland Chinese stocks stormed to multi-year peaks on Tuesday, buoyed by investor excitement over Beijing's proactive stimulus strategies. However, the enthusiasm remained largely contained within China, as other Asian markets, marked by Hong Kong, saw significant downturns.

The CSI300 blue-chip index in China soared 10% in early trading, achieving its highest level since July 2022. Similarly, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced to its loftiest position since December 2021. Contrarily, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index faced a steep 3.9% decline.

Tensions in the Middle East weighed on global sentiment, leading to volatility in oil prices. Concerns over the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions also prompted market reassessments following a strong U.S. jobs report.

