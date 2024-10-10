Left Menu

Paddy Politics: The Debate Over PR-126

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for misleading the public about the paddy variety PR-126. While Bajwa claimed rice millers are rejecting it, Mann defended the variety's benefits and popularity, assuring proper procurement arrangements and dismissing Bajwa's allegations as baseless.

Updated: 10-10-2024 22:30 IST
Paddy Politics: The Debate Over PR-126
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday, accusing him of misleading the public with inaccurate details about the paddy variety PR-126. Mann's response followed Bajwa's critique of the government's promotion of certain paddy strains, including PR-126.

Bajwa's allegations suggested that widespread rejection of PR-126 by rice millers had deepened a crisis in grain markets, leaving farmers unable to move their crops and forced to spend days in mandis. This critique highlighted growing concerns among farmers during the paddy procurement season.

Countering Bajwa's claims, CM Mann insisted that PR-126 offers numerous agricultural benefits, including water-saving and reduced input costs. He stated that the paddy variety's popularity has increased significantly among farmers in Punjab, with rice millers expressing satisfaction after a recent meeting with the All India Rice Millers Association.

