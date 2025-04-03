Left Menu

BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran

In a major breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police captured a suspected drug smuggler and seized heroin in Tarn Taran. The ambush followed intelligence inputs, revealing cross-border smuggling involving drones. Swift action led to the apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:13 IST
BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran
Heroin seized by BSF, Punjab Police in Tarn Taran. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Punjab Police, apprehended a suspected narcotics smuggler in the Tarn Taran district. The joint ambush, spurred by intelligence inputs, culminated in the recovery of heroin, as announced by BSF officials.

The incident unfolded on the evening of April 2, 2025, when the ambush party detected suspicious movements in a field. Upon noticing the presence of security forces, an individual attempted to flee. Quick on their feet, the security personnel pursued and captured him, discovering a packet of heroin weighing 554 grams. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to a copper wire ring, suggested delivery via drone.

The detained smuggler, hailing from Mari Kamboke village, has been handed to local law enforcement for a comprehensive investigation. This arrest underscores the diligence of the BSF and Punjab Police in securing borders and curbing illicit trafficking. Prior operations in the area also unveiled drug activities involving drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025