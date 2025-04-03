BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Punjab Police, apprehended a suspected narcotics smuggler in the Tarn Taran district. The joint ambush, spurred by intelligence inputs, culminated in the recovery of heroin, as announced by BSF officials.

The incident unfolded on the evening of April 2, 2025, when the ambush party detected suspicious movements in a field. Upon noticing the presence of security forces, an individual attempted to flee. Quick on their feet, the security personnel pursued and captured him, discovering a packet of heroin weighing 554 grams. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to a copper wire ring, suggested delivery via drone.

The detained smuggler, hailing from Mari Kamboke village, has been handed to local law enforcement for a comprehensive investigation. This arrest underscores the diligence of the BSF and Punjab Police in securing borders and curbing illicit trafficking. Prior operations in the area also unveiled drug activities involving drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)