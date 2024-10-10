Left Menu

Wall Street Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after inflation data exceeded expectations, reinforcing a potential Fed rate hike. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% monthly and 2.4% annually, with markets adjusting to the possibility of steady rates. Jobless claims increased, adding complexity to market predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:43 IST
Wall Street Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street opened on a downbeat note Thursday as higher-than-anticipated inflation figures for September bolstered expectations for a September interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Consumer Price Index experienced a 0.2% rise monthly and a 2.4% increase annually, both surpassing economists' estimates.

The core measure, excluding food and energy costs, climbed 3.3% compared to the forecast of 3.2%. As a result, major indexes like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq experienced drops, while rate-sensitive stocks, particularly in Real Estate and Information Technology, faced declines amidst increasing predictions of reduced Federal Reserve support.

Rising jobless claims further muddied market outlooks, with investors closely watching the implications for the Fed's future policy decisions. While air travel stocks like Delta and United also dipped, signs of market unease continued to emerge as earnings season approached and external influences, such as Hurricane Milton, loomed on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024