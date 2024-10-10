Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Secures Largest Tax Devolution Share Ahead of Festivities

Uttar Pradesh received an advance tax devolution instalment of Rs 31,962 crore from the central government, marking the largest allocation among states. This financial boost aims to enhance economic stability and support festive season preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for the contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh received a substantial tax devolution instalment of Rs 31,962 crore from the central government, surpassing allocations to all other states. This financial boost comes as part of a larger Rs 1,78,173 crore disbursement aimed at fortifying state economies ahead of the festive season.

The central government's move is designed to stabilize finances and facilitate development initiatives as the festival period approaches. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the positive impact on state preparations and welfare programs.

Adityanath took to social media platform X to extend his appreciation for the timely support, highlighting the role of this advance instalment in accelerating growth and prosperity for Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister's message signals optimism for enhanced development across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

