Cyclonic Systems to Bring Persistent Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts ongoing rainfall in Tamil Nadu, influenced by a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea and a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected in north coastal districts, urging fishermen to avoid the South Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts.
The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday cautioned that certain areas of Tamil Nadu are slated to experience continued rainfall throughout the week. This forecast is attributed to "well-marked low-pressure areas" over the Arabian Sea and a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
Director S Balachandran stated, "A low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea and a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal are the current factors affecting the coastal and interior regions of Tamil Nadu. These systems are expected to persist, with the Arabian Sea likely forming a depression shortly."
He further noted the likelihood of heavy rainfall in several northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the regions around South Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and coastal areas of Kerala and Karnataka due to expected developments in the Arabian Sea.
