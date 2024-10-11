U.S. Inflation and Rate Expectations Keep Markets on Edge
Global markets remained tense as investors evaluated U.S. inflation data and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Slightly higher-than-expected consumer prices raised concerns, while mixed signals from Fed officials added to uncertainty. Stock markets fell, Treasury yields fluctuated, and oil prices spiked due to rising demand amid supply risks.
Global markets experienced volatility this Thursday, stirred by key U.S. inflation data and subsequent Federal Reserve rate speculation. Investors are on alert as adjusted consumer pricing indicated a slight surge, deviating from economists' predictions.
The Labor Department reported a consumer price rise of 0.2% in September, defying the anticipated 0.1% increase. Although inflation concerns were somewhat mitigated, Treasury yields and stocks reflected investor caution.
In response to mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, market expectations for interest rate adjustments fluctuated. Meanwhile, oil prices climbed sharply, driven by heightened demand and ongoing supply chain uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
