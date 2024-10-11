Left Menu

U.S. Inflation and Rate Expectations Keep Markets on Edge

Global markets remained tense as investors evaluated U.S. inflation data and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Slightly higher-than-expected consumer prices raised concerns, while mixed signals from Fed officials added to uncertainty. Stock markets fell, Treasury yields fluctuated, and oil prices spiked due to rising demand amid supply risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:21 IST
U.S. Inflation and Rate Expectations Keep Markets on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced volatility this Thursday, stirred by key U.S. inflation data and subsequent Federal Reserve rate speculation. Investors are on alert as adjusted consumer pricing indicated a slight surge, deviating from economists' predictions.

The Labor Department reported a consumer price rise of 0.2% in September, defying the anticipated 0.1% increase. Although inflation concerns were somewhat mitigated, Treasury yields and stocks reflected investor caution.

In response to mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, market expectations for interest rate adjustments fluctuated. Meanwhile, oil prices climbed sharply, driven by heightened demand and ongoing supply chain uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024