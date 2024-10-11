Left Menu

South Korea's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Economic Concerns

South Korea's central bank has lowered its interest rate for the first time since 2020, amid efforts to boost the sluggish economy. The Bank of Korea aims to support domestic demand amidst uncertainties like the Middle East crisis, while keeping a close watch on household debt and inflation trends.

In a move to invigorate South Korea's stagnant economy, the country's central bank has slashed its policy interest rate for the first time in over four years. Economic concerns trumped worries about high household debt levels, prompting the Bank of Korea to reduce its key rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25%.

This decision was made in response to a sluggish economic recovery, as domestic demand remained tepid. The bank highlighted positive signs, such as stable inflation and a cooling housing market, as justification for the rate cut. Additionally, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East poses risks to South Korea's trade-dependent economy, potentially affecting fuel prices and exchange rates.

The central bank forecasts a lower economic growth rate of 2.4% in 2023, down from the previous 2.6%. It also emphasized the significance of monitoring household debt, which could be influenced by the reduced interest rate. The bank reiterated its commitment to macroprudential policies to maintain financial stability amid these economic challenges.

