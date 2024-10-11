Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Nationwide RRU Theft Network

The Delhi Police have disbanded an interstate gang responsible for stealing 130 Remote Radio Units valued at Rs 4 crore from mobile towers across India. Six individuals have been apprehended, solving 47 theft cases from various states. Investigations continue to trace further connections and prevent exporting stolen RRUs.

Delhi Police Unravels Nationwide RRU Theft Network
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police announced the dismantling of an interstate gang involved in stealing Remote Radio Units (RRUs) from mobile towers. These thefts spanned across Delhi and several other states, posing a threat to telecommunications infrastructure.

Police arrested six members of the gang, confiscating 130 stolen RRUs worth approximately Rs 4 crore. The coordinated operation has resolved 47 theft cases reported in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and West Bengal. Key arrests were made at Pandav Nagar, leading to further recoveries.

The raid followed a tip-off about the gang's activities, coupled with extensive data analysis and the use of artificial intelligence to track their movement. Officials discovered the stolen RRUs were stored in a warehouse, with some planned for export. The investigation continues to uncover additional links and prevent further illicit exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

