Businessman's Murder Unravels in Hill District: Arrests Made

Authorities have made significant progress in the investigation of a murder case involving a missing businessman in a hill district. Biju Joseph, reported missing by his family last week, was found dead in a manhole within a catering godown. Police have apprehended several suspects connected to this heinous act.

The investigation unveiled that Biju Joseph, a resident of Chungam, Thodupuzha, was allegedly abducted due to a financial disagreement with his erstwhile business partner, Jomon. Reports indicate that Joseph was subjected to prolonged tracking before his eventual abduction, resulting in a fatal incident.

The arrest list includes Jomon, along with three associates from Kochi and Kannur, who have been charged with orchestrating the crime. Despite these arrests, the investigation continues as authorities strive to gather more evidence and bring justice to Joseph's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)