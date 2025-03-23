Left Menu

Businessman's Murder Unravels in Hill District: Arrests Made

The disappearance and murder of businessman Biju Joseph has led to the arrest of four individuals. Joseph was found dead in a catering godown in Kalayanthani after being abducted. Police suspect a financial dispute with his former business partner, Jomon, as the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:41 IST
Businessman's Murder Unravels in Hill District: Arrests Made
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have made significant progress in the investigation of a murder case involving a missing businessman in a hill district. Biju Joseph, reported missing by his family last week, was found dead in a manhole within a catering godown. Police have apprehended several suspects connected to this heinous act.

The investigation unveiled that Biju Joseph, a resident of Chungam, Thodupuzha, was allegedly abducted due to a financial disagreement with his erstwhile business partner, Jomon. Reports indicate that Joseph was subjected to prolonged tracking before his eventual abduction, resulting in a fatal incident.

The arrest list includes Jomon, along with three associates from Kochi and Kannur, who have been charged with orchestrating the crime. Despite these arrests, the investigation continues as authorities strive to gather more evidence and bring justice to Joseph's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025