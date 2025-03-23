Controversy and Arrests: The Shahi Jama Masjid Turmoil Deepens

Shahi Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali was detained this Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted last November during a court-ordered survey of the mosque, according to local law enforcement.

Ali's arrest, executed by the special investigation team, was reportedly meant to facilitate his statement regarding the November 24 incident which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries. However, Ali's brother described the arrest as a strategic move to prevent Ali's testimony before a judicial panel scheduled for Monday.

The mosque has been the focus of significant controversy, following claims that it was once the site of a Hindu temple. Allegations suggest that police shot those who were killed during the violence, a claim Ali supports and reportedly refuses to retract despite the legal proceedings against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)