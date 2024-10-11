Bangladesh Faces Power Dilemma Amid Adani Pricing Dispute

Bangladesh is likely to maintain a power purchase agreement with India's Adani Power despite pricing concerns, amid looming supply challenges and limited recourse for a successful legal challenge, according to informed sources.

This decision follows the new government's panel review of contracts signed by its predecessors, especially projects criticized for lacking transparency, including a 2017 deal with Adani's $2 billion power plant that meets a significant portion of Bangladesh's electricity needs.

Canceling the agreement poses difficulty due to the plant supplying nearly a tenth of the country's power. Adjusting the tariff through mutual agreement emerges as a potential solution, with Adani still supplying power despite mounting dues, while Bangladesh grapples with clearing payments amid a dollar shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)