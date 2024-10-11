Left Menu

Bangladesh Faces Power Dilemma Amid Adani Pricing Dispute

Bangladesh may uphold a power purchase agreement with India’s Adani Power despite pricing concerns, due to supply needs and legal challenges. A government panel reviews past contracts for transparency. Talks to reduce tariffs appear as the only option. Rising dues amplify the issue amidst political changes in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:45 IST
Bangladesh Faces Power Dilemma Amid Adani Pricing Dispute
Representative image (Photo/adanienterprises.com) Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh is likely to maintain a power purchase agreement with India's Adani Power despite pricing concerns, amid looming supply challenges and limited recourse for a successful legal challenge, according to informed sources.

This decision follows the new government's panel review of contracts signed by its predecessors, especially projects criticized for lacking transparency, including a 2017 deal with Adani's $2 billion power plant that meets a significant portion of Bangladesh's electricity needs.

Canceling the agreement poses difficulty due to the plant supplying nearly a tenth of the country's power. Adjusting the tariff through mutual agreement emerges as a potential solution, with Adani still supplying power despite mounting dues, while Bangladesh grapples with clearing payments amid a dollar shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024