Safe Landing Amidst Gear Glitches: Air India Express Incident at Trichy

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah safely returned to Trichy airport after a landing gear issue. The DGCA monitored the incident, and the airport was on alert. Over 20 emergency vehicles were deployed as the plane circled to burn fuel before landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:35 IST
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to aviation safety protocols, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah made a safe return to Tiruchirapalli airport after experiencing landing gear issues. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) closely monitored the situation as the airport went on high alert.

The incident involved Flight IX 613, which encountered a technical problem described as a hydraulic failure. After burning off excess fuel, the aircraft managed to land safely, confirmed Airport Director Gopalakrishnan. Emergency procedures at the airport were also put into effect, enhancing the readiness level with ambulances and fire tenders at standby.

While the DGCA maintains vigilant oversight, the swift response ensured the safety of all passengers aboard. As investigations continue, the aviation community awaits further details on the technical anomaly, underlining the importance of stringent safety checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

