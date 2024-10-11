West Bengal's Healthcare Revolution: CCTV, Security and Stakeholder Engagement Gain Priority

The West Bengal Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, has reached out to junior doctors via email to present the government's detailed progress report on healthcare infrastructure projects. This correspondence comes amid a hunger strike by junior doctors, whom Pant has urged to end their protest immediately, citing serious health concerns.

Key updates involve substantial enhancements such as installing 7,051 CCTV cameras and establishing 893 duty rooms and 778 washrooms across the state's medical colleges. The government has set aside over Rs 113 crores for these initiatives, with the majority of projects near completion. However, some projects at RG Kar Medical College have been delayed due to late approvals, with expected completion by October 15.

To enhance medical college security, the State has formed Stakeholders Committees and state-level grievance mechanisms. The Rogi Kalyan Samity has been restructured, and security audits are underway by a committee led by former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha. Emphasizing women's safety, 1,113 female constables have been deployed, alongside 1,514 trained private security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)