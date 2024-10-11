Left Menu

London Stocks Falter Amidst Global Economic Ambiguity

London stocks concluded the week on a somber note as investors showed disappointment after China's lack of specific economic measures. Sainsbury's significant drop also impacted the FTSE 100, which saw a weekly decline. Despite slight economic growth in August, concerns remain about the pace of recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:12 IST
London Stocks Falter Amidst Global Economic Ambiguity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's stock market ended the week with a lackluster performance as investors grappled with China's omission of specific economic policies. This perceived inaction led to broader market uncertainty and directly impacted key indices.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.2% higher on Friday, yet fell 0.3% over the week. Midcap index FTSE 250 recorded a 1% decline. Industrial metal miners, in particular, suffered a 3.5% weekly loss following decreasing base metal prices, owing largely to the anticipation of Chinese fiscal inputs that never materialized.

Sainsbury's shed 5.9% of its value, leading the list of decliners, triggered by the Qatar Investment Authority's plan to sell a substantial share stake. Additionally, British Petroleum warned of a $600 million dent to its quarterly profit due to weak refining margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024