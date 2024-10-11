ED Cracks Down on Major Narcotics Network Spanning Delhi and Mumbai

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted significant search operations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on Friday, targeting locations linked to a narcotics case involving a major consignment seized by the Delhi Police. The consignment included over 602 kilograms of cocaine and hydroponic marijuana.

The operation followed an FIR by the Delhi Police against Tushar Goel, Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar. The accused were apprehended following the day of seizure. Investigations pinpointed Tushar Goel as the primary suspect, with drugs stored at a family-owned site in Mahipalpur. Notably, his international travels suggest a wider nexus.

Searches covered residential and business premises owned by Goel and associates in Delhi and Mumbai, recovering key financial documents. This has provided insights into the financial dealings and properties of those under suspicion, suggesting deeper international ties in narcotic trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)