Karnataka Mandates Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations Across All Sectors

The government has mandated the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in all educational institutions, industries, and corporations across Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed during a press briefing at his Sadashivanagar residence. This includes IT and BT sectors in Bengaluru.

Addressing the press, Shivakumar emphasized the cultural significance of Kannada, urging programs to raise awareness among younger generations. Highlighting that non-locals comprise half of Bengaluru's population, he stressed the importance of providing Kannada learning opportunities. The government order also requires corporate houses to commemorate the day and share photos with BBMP.

While this initiative celebrates Karnataka's linguistic heritage, Shivakumar warned against pro-Kannada groups taking the law into their hands, affirming strict action against such behavior. Concurrently, discussions on the Cabinet sub-committee's efforts on Covid fund management and state's tax devolution from the Centre remain ongoing, with updates expected post-Vijayadashami.

(With inputs from agencies.)