Left Menu

Karnataka Mandates Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations Across All Sectors

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 is now mandatory for all schools, colleges, industries, and corporations in Karnataka, including IT and BT sectors. The move aims to promote Kannada culture and language among younger generations and the state's large non-local population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:21 IST
Karnataka Mandates Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations Across All Sectors
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has mandated the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in all educational institutions, industries, and corporations across Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed during a press briefing at his Sadashivanagar residence. This includes IT and BT sectors in Bengaluru.

Addressing the press, Shivakumar emphasized the cultural significance of Kannada, urging programs to raise awareness among younger generations. Highlighting that non-locals comprise half of Bengaluru's population, he stressed the importance of providing Kannada learning opportunities. The government order also requires corporate houses to commemorate the day and share photos with BBMP.

While this initiative celebrates Karnataka's linguistic heritage, Shivakumar warned against pro-Kannada groups taking the law into their hands, affirming strict action against such behavior. Concurrently, discussions on the Cabinet sub-committee's efforts on Covid fund management and state's tax devolution from the Centre remain ongoing, with updates expected post-Vijayadashami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024