Karnataka Mandates Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations Across All Sectors
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 is now mandatory for all schools, colleges, industries, and corporations in Karnataka, including IT and BT sectors. The move aims to promote Kannada culture and language among younger generations and the state's large non-local population.
- Country:
- India
The government has mandated the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in all educational institutions, industries, and corporations across Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed during a press briefing at his Sadashivanagar residence. This includes IT and BT sectors in Bengaluru.
Addressing the press, Shivakumar emphasized the cultural significance of Kannada, urging programs to raise awareness among younger generations. Highlighting that non-locals comprise half of Bengaluru's population, he stressed the importance of providing Kannada learning opportunities. The government order also requires corporate houses to commemorate the day and share photos with BBMP.
While this initiative celebrates Karnataka's linguistic heritage, Shivakumar warned against pro-Kannada groups taking the law into their hands, affirming strict action against such behavior. Concurrently, discussions on the Cabinet sub-committee's efforts on Covid fund management and state's tax devolution from the Centre remain ongoing, with updates expected post-Vijayadashami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kannada
- Rajyotsava
- Celebration
- Karnataka
- Schools
- Colleges
- Industries
- IT
- BT
- Language
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Leads Fourth Regional Industries Conclave
Calcutta High Court Probes Alleged Corruption and Abuse in West Bengal Medical Colleges
David Seymour Announces Appointments to New Charter Schools Authorisation Board
Junior doctors to resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges across Bengal after SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday.
Kamrup Schools Return to Regular Timings Amid Cooler Weather