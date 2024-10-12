Left Menu

Global Market Shifts: Bank Gains, Fed Moves, and Currency Trends

Global stocks rose spurred by U.S. bank earnings, and Treasury yields dropped following inflation and consumer confidence reports. The producer price index was unchanged in September, indicating cooling inflation and potentially paving the way for Fed rate cuts. The stock market, led by banks, reached new highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:54 IST
Global markets witnessed a notable increase on Friday, driven by impressive earnings from U.S. banks and a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The positive trajectory is poised to continue through the week, bolstered by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, supported by recent inflation and consumer confidence data.

Key indices such as the Dow and S&P 500 climbed to record levels, spearheaded by a 4.21% surge in bank stocks. JP Morgan led the charge with a 4.44% gain, followed by Wells Fargo at 5.61%. Amid this backdrop, the producer price index remained unchanged in September, bolstering the idea of cooling inflation.

The global stock rally showed resilience, as MSCI's gauge experienced its fourth gain in five weeks. Economic indicators from Europe and anticipations regarding the European Central Bank's upcoming rate cut further fueled investor optimism. However, the market cautiousness persisted with mixed U.S. Treasury yields as investors evaluated the Federal Reserve's next steps.

