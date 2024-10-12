Nayab Singh Saini to Be Sworn in as Haryana CM Amid Lavish Ceremony
Nayab Singh Saini is set to become the Chief Minister of Haryana with a grand swearing-in ceremony at Panchkula's Dussehra Ground. With leaders like PM Modi attending, the event marks BJP's third consecutive government in Haryana, supported by three independents.
Nayab Singh Saini is poised to take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana at a ceremonial event scheduled for October 17 in Panchkula. The ceremony, set to commence at 10 am in Dussehra Ground, Sector 5, will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.
Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the Prime Minister's participation. "We have received the nod of the Prime Minister that on October 17, in Panchkula, the Chief Minister and council of ministers will take oath," Khattar told reporters. The BJP has rallied behind Saini, with endorsements from both PM Modi and Amit Shah, solidifying his position as the Chief Ministerial candidate.
The Deputy Chief Minister position remains under discussion, with the party considering introducing new cabinet faces following the electoral defeat of eight of ten ministers from the previous Saini government. Among the new faces expected is Shruti Chaudhary, granddaughter of the late Bansi Lal, who is anticipated to join the cabinet. The ceremony is expected to attract around 100,000 attendees, including several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders. Speculation suggests potential cabinet members such as Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Midha, Shruti Chaudhary, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Vipul Goel, and Nikhil Madan.
The BJP is forming its third consecutive government in Haryana with 48 legislators in the 90-member Assembly, bolstered by support from independent MLAs Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon, and Savitri Jindal. Meanwhile, the Congress emerged with 37 seats.
