Debate Sparks as IAF C-295 Lands at Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of State Elections

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the inaugural landing of the IAF C-295 at Navi Mumbai airport as a political 'stunt'. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde heralds the development as a major step forward, naming the facility Lokneta DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport, aiming for completion by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:09 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The recent landing of the Indian Air Force's C-295 aircraft at the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport has sparked a political debate. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut decried the event as a mere 'stunt' aimed at influencing upcoming assembly elections in the state. Raut alleged that the move was orchestrated to boost nearby land prices, accusing the government of acting like 'contractors.'

In contrast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the airport as a future boon for the people. Shinde announced the facility's official name, Lokneta DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport, and emphasized its significance as the largest airport in development, with commercial operations expected by March 2025. Shinde celebrated the successful test landing as an advancement aligned with the state's infrastructure goals.

Shinde further asserted the Mahayuti government's quick implementation of welfare schemes, such as the Laadli Behna Yojana, highlighting the transparency and efficiency in transferring funds to beneficiaries. Despite opposition challenges, Shinde reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fulfilling promises swiftly, ensuring the continued progression of various initiatives.

