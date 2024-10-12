Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini to Be Sworn In as Haryana Chief Minister Amidst BJP Support

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister on October 17, with a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi. Saini's leadership has full backing from BJP leaders. Discussions on cabinet positions are ongoing, with potential new faces, including Shruti Chaudhary, expected to join.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:11 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini is poised to take the helm as the Chief Minister of Haryana in a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 17 at Panchkula's Dussehra Ground in Sector 5. The event will commence at 10 a.m., marking the beginning of Saini's tenure.

The ceremony will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders from the BJP, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the Prime Minister's attendance on Saturday, reinforcing the party's unified support behind Saini.

Saini's leadership comes without internal contention, as leading party figures including Modi and Amit Shah have openly endorsed him. While discussions continue over the Deputy Chief Minister role, the party considers fresh cabinet inclusions, given notable losses in the previous government. Shruti Chaudhary is anticipated to join Saini's team, bringing a legacy connection.

The oath-taking ceremony is set to draw an impressive crowd of about 100,000, including prominent figures from BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders. Speculation suggests key cabinet positions may be assumed by Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Midha, and others. The BJP will form its third consecutive government in Haryana, supported by 48 legislators and three independent MLAs, as the Congress trails with 37 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

