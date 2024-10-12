Heroic Pilots Avert Disaster: Air India Express Flight Lands Safely at Trichy

An Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah encountered a technical problem shortly after takeoff from Tiruchirappalli, prompting emergency protocols. Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar confirmed the aircraft faced a landing issue but praised the response of airport authorities and air traffic control in averting a disaster.

With swift communication among officials and a commendable effort from the flight crew, notably the pilots, the aircraft was able to circle the area to burn fuel, ensuring a safer landing. The district administration prepared for any eventuality, deploying 18 ambulances and medical teams at Trichy airport to ensure the passengers' safety.

MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol highlighted the incident's severity, acknowledging the pilot's skill and coordination with ATC and the Airport Director. The timely response prevented a significant accident, with all 140 passengers disembarking safely. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation immediately grounded the plane for investigation post-landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)