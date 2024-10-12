Left Menu

Assam Celebrates Dussehra with Ethnic Dramas and Cultural Revival

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Guwahati University's Durga Puja Pandal to celebrate Dussehra. Ethnic folk dramas, Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia, have become central to the celebrations. The Assam government, led by Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, is taking steps to preserve and promote traditional Assamese culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:12 IST
Assam Celebrates Dussehra with Ethnic Dramas and Cultural Revival
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in Dussehra celebrations at Guwahati University's Durga Puja Pandal. Marking the occasion of Maha Navami, he extended heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga, wishing for growth and prosperity in Assam. 'I offer my heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga,' Sarma posted on X.

Making a splash at the celebrations, ethnic dramas Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia have solidified their presence in Assam's cultural festivities. Performed across several districts, including Kamrup, Goalpara, Barpeta, and Nalbari, these performances include captivating combinations of dance, drama, music, and circus acts led by Dhulia drum players.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, an Assam Minister, highlighted that the government is implementing measures to maintain and promote Assam's indigenous culture. He noted that Dhulia Dance, along with ancient puppet dance and Ojapali, plays a crucial role in this cultural preservation. Over 70 puja pandals in Barpeta and Bajali are echoing this celebration of Assam's ethnic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024