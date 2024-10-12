Assam Celebrates Dussehra with Ethnic Dramas and Cultural Revival

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in Dussehra celebrations at Guwahati University's Durga Puja Pandal. Marking the occasion of Maha Navami, he extended heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga, wishing for growth and prosperity in Assam. 'I offer my heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga,' Sarma posted on X.

Making a splash at the celebrations, ethnic dramas Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia have solidified their presence in Assam's cultural festivities. Performed across several districts, including Kamrup, Goalpara, Barpeta, and Nalbari, these performances include captivating combinations of dance, drama, music, and circus acts led by Dhulia drum players.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, an Assam Minister, highlighted that the government is implementing measures to maintain and promote Assam's indigenous culture. He noted that Dhulia Dance, along with ancient puppet dance and Ojapali, plays a crucial role in this cultural preservation. Over 70 puja pandals in Barpeta and Bajali are echoing this celebration of Assam's ethnic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)