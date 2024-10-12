HRTC's Green Revolution: Celebrating 50 Years of Service

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri graced the event as a special guest, marking the occasion with significant announcements aimed at revitalizing the corporation.

The Chief Minister commended HRTC's pivotal role in the state's development, highlighting the corporation's transformative journey over 50 years. He announced that salaries for HRTC employees and pensions for retirees would be disbursed promptly, with a Rs. 50 crore allocation to cover 55 months of overtime dues. Additionally, pending medical bills amounting to Rs. 9 crore would be cleared soon.

Sukhu unveiled plans for HRTC to transition to 'Green HRTC' by integrating electric vehicles by March 2025, bolstering the corporation's financial health. He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and employee welfare, citing regularization of 1,546 contract employees and creation of 608 new jobs as part of ongoing financial reforms.

Underlining HRTC's environmentally conscious vision, the Chief Minister announced the purchase of 210 new ordinary buses, 11 Volvo buses, and 35 electric buses. Future procurement includes 297 Type-1 electric buses and 30 Type-3 electric buses. A budget of Rs. 327 crore has been earmarked for this initiative, placing HRTC at the forefront of sustainable transportation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri lauded the professionalism and dedication of HRTC employees, identifying the corporation as a vital public service in challenging terrains. With improved occupancy rates and extensive passenger reach, HRTC continues to prioritize public welfare over profit, providing crucial travel services throughout the state.

The event also featured cultural performances and the release of HRTC's Coffee Table Book, commemorating its achievements. Prominent figures including Principal Secretary Transport R.D. Nazim and Managing Director HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur reflected on the corporation's enduring impact and future aspirations, concluding with a note of gratitude from Executive Director Dr. Murari Lal.

(With inputs from agencies.)