JSW MG Motor India Accelerates into the Future with Electric Vehicles

JSW MG Motor India is making significant strides in the electric vehicle market, projecting that up to 65% of its total sales will come from EVs by the end of the year. This follows an impressive showing from its all-electric Windsor model, which has reached a notable milestone by surpassing 20,000 units in cumulative sales within six months.

In 2024, EVs accounted for half of the company's total vehicle sales, with a record of 60,000 units sold for the year. Presently, JSW MG Motor offers three electric models—ZS, Comet, and Windsor—alongside three internal combustion engine counterparts, Hector, Astor, and Gloster.

Rakesh Sen, the Director of Sales & Marketing, attributes the growing EV sales to an innovative approach and the Windsor's exceptional value proposition. He also notes that the company plans to broaden its EV portfolio with models like MG Cyberster and MG M9, focusing on continued growth and expanding reach through the MG Select luxury channel.

