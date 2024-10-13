Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Hub

In an early morning incident on Sunday, a fire erupted at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of Delhi, officials confirmed. The blaze was reported at around 9:20 AM from a manufacturing unit in Sector-3, Bawana Industrial Area Block-C, according to the Delhi Fire Department.

Upon receiving the distress call, a swift response was executed as 16 fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Firefighters promptly began efforts to quell the flames, effectively bringing the situation under control. So far, no casualties have been reported, providing a sense of relief amidst the chaos.

As the site continues to be secured, authorities are waiting for more details to emerge, while investigations into the cause of the fire may soon be underway. Quick action by the fire department averted what could have been a significant disaster in one of the city's key industrial areas.

