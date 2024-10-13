Left Menu

Tribute to G N Saibaba: A Human Rights Advocate's Unyielding Stand

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, an eminent human rights advocate, passed away at 58. Known for his relentless fight against injustice, he died due to complications after surgery. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlights Saibaba's enduring courage and integrity, offering condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:00 IST
Tribute to G N Saibaba: A Human Rights Advocate's Unyielding Stand
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to the human rights community, former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away at 58 in Hyderabad. Saibaba, renowned for his advocacy for the oppressed, succumbed to post-operative complications after gallbladder surgery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound grief over Saibaba's death, citing his tireless dedication to fighting injustice, even at the cost of his own freedom and well-being. Saibaba's courage in upholding civil liberties remains an example of unwavering integrity.

Chief Minister Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to Saibaba's family, acknowledging the challenges he faced in his lifetime and praising his exemplary commitment to human rights. Saibaba's legacy continues to inspire those championing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024