Tribute to G N Saibaba: A Human Rights Advocate's Unyielding Stand

In a significant loss to the human rights community, former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away at 58 in Hyderabad. Saibaba, renowned for his advocacy for the oppressed, succumbed to post-operative complications after gallbladder surgery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound grief over Saibaba's death, citing his tireless dedication to fighting injustice, even at the cost of his own freedom and well-being. Saibaba's courage in upholding civil liberties remains an example of unwavering integrity.

Chief Minister Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to Saibaba's family, acknowledging the challenges he faced in his lifetime and praising his exemplary commitment to human rights. Saibaba's legacy continues to inspire those championing justice.

