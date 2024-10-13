Tribute to G N Saibaba: A Human Rights Advocate's Unyielding Stand
Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, an eminent human rights advocate, passed away at 58. Known for his relentless fight against injustice, he died due to complications after surgery. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlights Saibaba's enduring courage and integrity, offering condolences to his family.
- Country:
- India
In a significant loss to the human rights community, former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away at 58 in Hyderabad. Saibaba, renowned for his advocacy for the oppressed, succumbed to post-operative complications after gallbladder surgery.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound grief over Saibaba's death, citing his tireless dedication to fighting injustice, even at the cost of his own freedom and well-being. Saibaba's courage in upholding civil liberties remains an example of unwavering integrity.
Chief Minister Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to Saibaba's family, acknowledging the challenges he faced in his lifetime and praising his exemplary commitment to human rights. Saibaba's legacy continues to inspire those championing justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fight between Cong and BJP; fight between ideologies. On one hand justice and on the other hand injustice: Rahul at poll rally.
Congress Urges Haryana to Oust BJP in Fight Against 'Injustice and Untruth'
Injustice in Isolation: The Crisis of Canada's Structured Intervention Units
Nadda's Pledge: BJP Fights Injustice in West Bengal
Karnataka's Tax Devolution Injustice: CM Siddaramaiah's Outcry