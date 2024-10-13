Political Turmoil Erupts After Baba Siddique's Tragic Shooting

On Saturday, Mumbai police presented Gurmail Singh and Dharmraj Singh Kashyap in the Esplanade Court concerning the high-profile Baba Siddique firing case. Investigators are calling for 14 days of police custody to delve deeper into this shocking crime. Authorities revealed that 28 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The incident unfolded when former Maharashtra Minister and prominent NCP leader, Baba Siddique, was tragically shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. Despite efforts by medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. The police identified Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh as the suspects, while two others remain at large.

Baba Siddique's untimely death has ignited significant political backlash in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of inefficiency, questioning their actions concerning criminal activities and high-profile arrests. Siddique, previously affiliated with Congress for 35 years, joined NCP just eight months ago, leaving his home village in Bihar mourning amidst chaos in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)