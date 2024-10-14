Mumbai Police Arrest Key Suspect in Baba Siddique Murder Case

In a significant development in the murder investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested Pravin Lonkar in Pune. Lonkar is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar, currently on the run, who had alleged on social media the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Siddique's assassination.

Officials revealed that Pravin Lonkar provided refuge to the suspected killers in Pune. Meanwhile, Dharmaraj Kashyap, another suspect, underwent an ossification test to determine his age after his lawyer claimed he was a minor. The results, however, confirmed his adult status, leading to an extension of his police remand until October 21.

NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot outside his Nirmal Nagar office, with his last rites conducted in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured of strict action, stating that the accused, including at-large suspect Shubuu Lonkar, will face justice. Safety measures for those receiving threats continue to be a state priority.

