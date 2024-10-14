Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on PFI Leader's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has stepped in, issuing a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning the bail application of Ibrahim Puthanathani, a former national coordinator of the Popular Front of India (PFI). In custody for two years under serious charges, Puthanathani's case is under the scrutiny of a division bench comprised of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma.

Counsel Kartik Venu participated in the proceedings through video conferencing, emphasizing Puthanathani's prolonged detention. The court has mandated a response from the NIA within a fortnight, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11. This development follows a previous denial of bail by the Patiala House trial court.

Puthanathani, arrested in 2022 and briefly released on custody parole in June 2023, faces allegations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA's extensive charge sheet includes accusations of conspiring to fund terrorism and establishing terror camps, leading to a crackdown on PFI leaders following the organization's ban by the central government in September 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)