Digha: West Bengal's Next International Tourist Hotspot

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed optimism on Monday that Digha will transform into an international tourist destination following the inauguration of the newly-constructed Jagannath Temple on April 30.
Digha, a popular sea resort town located in Purba Medinipore district, is set to gain additional prominence as a place of pilgrimage with the opening of the temple. Banerjee highlighted that the temple's construction adds a significant landmark to the state.
The Chief Minister inspected the preparations for the temple's grand inauguration and engaged in discussions about the upcoming rituals and events. The temple stands as a replica of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, which will be opened during the auspicious occasion of 'Akshay Trithiya'.
