Digha: West Bengal's Next International Tourist Hotspot

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, anticipates that Digha will become a global tourist destination with the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple. The temple, a replica of the Puri shrine, promises to attract visitors, enhancing Digha’s charm as both a sea resort and pilgrimage site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:39 IST
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed optimism on Monday that Digha will transform into an international tourist destination following the inauguration of the newly-constructed Jagannath Temple on April 30.

Digha, a popular sea resort town located in Purba Medinipore district, is set to gain additional prominence as a place of pilgrimage with the opening of the temple. Banerjee highlighted that the temple's construction adds a significant landmark to the state.

The Chief Minister inspected the preparations for the temple's grand inauguration and engaged in discussions about the upcoming rituals and events. The temple stands as a replica of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, which will be opened during the auspicious occasion of 'Akshay Trithiya'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

