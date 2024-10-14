China's Market Surge: Stimulus Promises Ignite Property Stocks
China's stock markets advanced due to stimulus promises boosting property shares, ending the day with a 2.1% rise in the Shanghai Composite and a 1.9% increase in the CSI300. With government measures to drive economic growth, optimism prevails despite recent volatility and the need for long-term strategic planning.
China's stock markets experienced a surge in heavy trade on Monday as stimulus commitments drove property shares higher. The Shanghai Composite Index closed with a 2.1% gain, while the blue-chip CSI300 rose by 1.9% as mainland stocks added over $200 billion in market value, despite lacking the euphoric buying witnessed late last month.
While markets in Hong Kong remained volatile, the Hang Seng Index dropped 1% in afternoon trading. The financial climate reveals a precarious balance as markets fluctuate since September, following governmental rate cuts and resounding declarations signaling a potential rescue effort for China's lagging economy.
Finance Minister Lan Foan reiterated promises of a growth-focused strategy, depicting a government determined to raise debt and stimulate economic expansion. Though details were sparse, the commitment to long-term economic stability buoyed investor sentiment, spiking the CSI300 real estate index by 3.9% and the construction-engineering index by 3.4%, while other sectors made more modest gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)