Violent Clashes Erupt Over Durga Idol Immersion in Belgavi

Tensions flared in Solapur village, Belgavi District, after an alleged desecration of the Durga Devi idol, resulting in violent clashes and injury. Police intervened with lathi charges to restore order, while security measures intensified. Similar unrest over idol immersion reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

Updated: 14-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:27 IST
In the village of Solapur, located within Belgavi District, a violent altercation between two groups ensued Sunday night following an alleged desecration of the Durga Devi idol. The chaos began during the idol's immersion, leading to injuries of three individuals and the destruction of two motorcycles and a car.

Authorities managed to bring the situation under control as police executed a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. In an effort to maintain peace, significant security reinforcements have been stationed in the area and route marches are being diligently conducted.

Bheema Shankar Guled, SP of Belagavi, stated, "The clash originated between Amita Naika and Firoz, drawing crowds that required police intervention via baton charge. Two KSRPs and additional police battalions were deployed. Currently, the situation is stable." In a related incident, Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district also reported violent clashes during Durga Idol immersion, leading to protests and subsequent increased security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

