Major Surrender: Notorious Maoist Duo Lays Down Arms in Gadchiroli

In a significant development in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, a hardcore Maoist couple, notorious for their violent exploits and carrying a combined bounty of Rs. 10 lakh, surrendered to security forces. The couple, identified as Varun Raja Muchaki, a 27-year-old Commander in the Bhamragadh LOS, and Roshani Vijya Wachami, a 24-year-old Party Member, laid down their arms on Monday.

The Gadchiroli police revealed that this surrender adds to the tally of 674 former Maoists who have opted for peace under the Maharashtra government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, effective since 2005. The police attributed this development to the policy's successful implementation and appeal among former militants.

Muchaki, who joined the Maoist cadre in 2015, has been implicated in 15 serious crimes, including 10 encounters. His wife, recruited the same year, cited personal challenges and alleged financial misconduct by senior Maoist leaders as reasons for their surrender. The Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, recently addressed the states affected by Left Wing Extremism, urging more rebels to disarm and integrate with society.

