Left Menu

Supreme Court Expansion: A Leap Toward Modern Justice

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud unveiled plans for the Supreme Court's expansion, ensuring the original structure remains intact. The project, designed for increased capacity and accessibility, emphasizes sustainability and modern amenities, marking a commitment to evolving judicial needs. Completion is expected in two phases, enhancing the court's efficiency and reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:41 IST
Supreme Court Expansion: A Leap Toward Modern Justice
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud attends groundbreaking ceremony of new top court building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement at the Supreme Court's groundbreaking ceremony, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud revealed the ambitious expansion plans for the apex court. The Chief Justice emphasized that the original architectural design would remain untouched, with the expansion occurring in two phases to meet the evolving demands of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted that the expansion extends beyond physical space, aiming to enhance the judicial system's capacity to deliver timely justice. Besides increasing the number of courtrooms, the new development includes state-of-the-art facilities and sustainable designs, showcasing the commitment to environmental responsibility and accessibility for all citizens, including individuals with disabilities.

The project spans 86,500 square meters and prioritizes modern infrastructure, including energy-efficient solutions and universal design principles. Expected to conclude over two phases, the first stage is set to cover approximately 38,250 square meters, featuring legal and public utility spaces, while phase two will add over 29 new courtrooms. This expansion, according to CJI Chandrachud, symbolizes a move toward a more equitable and technologically equipped judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024