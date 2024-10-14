Supreme Court Expansion: A Leap Toward Modern Justice

In a landmark announcement at the Supreme Court's groundbreaking ceremony, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud revealed the ambitious expansion plans for the apex court. The Chief Justice emphasized that the original architectural design would remain untouched, with the expansion occurring in two phases to meet the evolving demands of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted that the expansion extends beyond physical space, aiming to enhance the judicial system's capacity to deliver timely justice. Besides increasing the number of courtrooms, the new development includes state-of-the-art facilities and sustainable designs, showcasing the commitment to environmental responsibility and accessibility for all citizens, including individuals with disabilities.

The project spans 86,500 square meters and prioritizes modern infrastructure, including energy-efficient solutions and universal design principles. Expected to conclude over two phases, the first stage is set to cover approximately 38,250 square meters, featuring legal and public utility spaces, while phase two will add over 29 new courtrooms. This expansion, according to CJI Chandrachud, symbolizes a move toward a more equitable and technologically equipped judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)