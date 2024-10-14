Delhi Police's Historic Drug Busts: $1.6B in Narcotics Seized

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the Delhi Police's recent groundbreaking achievements in drug enforcement, with a staggering Rs 13,000 crore worth of narcotics seized in just a few days this month. He emphasized that the government's relentless pursuit against the drug menace will persist unabatedly.

Shah highlighted the Central government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the scourge of drugs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Home Minister took to X to affirm the mission of safeguarding the nation's youth by forging a drug-free India.

The commendation comes after a series of successful joint operations by Delhi Police and Gujarat Police. Notably, on October 13, their coordinated efforts led to the recovery of 518 kilograms of cocaine from a company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The international market estimates this bust at a valuation around Rs 5,000 crore.

Additional efforts included an October 1 raid on a Mahipalpur warehouse, which yielded 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. Subsequent investigations on October 10 uncovered another 208 kilograms of cocaine in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi, tying the drugs back to the Ankleshwar company.

In total, operations have successfully seized 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, emphasizing the police force's vital role in disrupting drug networks. The joint operations underscore the continuous fight against narcotic trafficking and signify a major victory in the battle for a drug-free Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)