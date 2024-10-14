Left Menu

Chennai Gears Up for Cyclone with Enhanced Metro Services

In anticipation of a cyclone, Chennai Metro Rail will increase train frequency on October 15-17. The Green Line will have trains every five minutes, while the Blue Line will run every six minutes. Services will adjust depending on weather conditions, and travelers are advised against parking in flood-prone areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:40 IST
Chennai Gears Up for Cyclone with Enhanced Metro Services
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai is bracing for a cyclone as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains from October 15th to 17th. In response, Chennai Metro Rail Services are ramping up their operations.

On the Green Line, trains will run every five minutes from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount Metro during peak hours. Meanwhile, the Blue Line, from the airport to Wimco Nagar Depot, will see a train every six minutes.

However, direct services on the Green Line to the airport will be temporarily suspended, requiring passengers to interchange at Arignar Alandur Metro. These schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions, and commuters are cautioned against parking at flood-prone metro stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024