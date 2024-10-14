Chennai Gears Up for Cyclone with Enhanced Metro Services

Chennai is bracing for a cyclone as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains from October 15th to 17th. In response, Chennai Metro Rail Services are ramping up their operations.

On the Green Line, trains will run every five minutes from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount Metro during peak hours. Meanwhile, the Blue Line, from the airport to Wimco Nagar Depot, will see a train every six minutes.

However, direct services on the Green Line to the airport will be temporarily suspended, requiring passengers to interchange at Arignar Alandur Metro. These schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions, and commuters are cautioned against parking at flood-prone metro stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)