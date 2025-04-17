Himachal Pradesh Faces Furor of Nature with Heavy Rain, Winds, and Downed Trees

Himachal Pradesh experienced severe weather on Wednesday night, as strong winds uprooted trees in Dharamshala and surrounding areas amid an alert for heavy rains and hailstorms, issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Power outages plagued many regions when trees collapsed onto power lines, with local electricity officials reporting that damage assessment efforts were ongoing and power would be restored shortly. Meanwhile, Shimla's roads faced blockages due to fallen trees, prompting the Forest Department to deploy teams of laborers for debris removal.

While local teams engaged in cleanup operations from early morning, the IMD forecasts suggest that another weather system will affect Himachal Pradesh from April 18, bringing more rain. This disturbance is likely to result in rainfall across the state according to Shobhit Katiyar, IMD's Senior Scientist in Shimla.

