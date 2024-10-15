Nationwide Campaign Honors Dr. Kalam's Vision on Birth Anniversary

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored the memory of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, praising his enduring contributions to modern India's development. Dhami described the late scientist and former President as an inspirational figure for his work in space and defense technology.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front, under National President Jamal Siddiqui, has launched a nationwide campaign to commemorate Dr. Kalam, with events focused on the theme "India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams." The campaign will feature district-level programs designed to celebrate the visionary leader's legacy.

Central to the tribute is a seminar titled "India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams," planned across various district headquarters. In preparation, Jamal Siddiqui chaired a virtual meeting involving key BJP officials, including Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Discussions emphasized promoting nationalist thinking and recognizing Kalam's pivotal role in India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)