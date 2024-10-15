Left Menu

Nationwide Campaign Honors Dr. Kalam's Vision on Birth Anniversary

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, extolling his contributions to India’s defense and space technology. A nationwide BJP Minority Front campaign, led by Jamal Siddiqui, will honor Kalam’s legacy with district-level events themed “India of Dr. Kalam’s Dreams.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST
Nationwide Campaign Honors Dr. Kalam's Vision on Birth Anniversary
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored the memory of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, praising his enduring contributions to modern India's development. Dhami described the late scientist and former President as an inspirational figure for his work in space and defense technology.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front, under National President Jamal Siddiqui, has launched a nationwide campaign to commemorate Dr. Kalam, with events focused on the theme "India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams." The campaign will feature district-level programs designed to celebrate the visionary leader's legacy.

Central to the tribute is a seminar titled "India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams," planned across various district headquarters. In preparation, Jamal Siddiqui chaired a virtual meeting involving key BJP officials, including Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Discussions emphasized promoting nationalist thinking and recognizing Kalam's pivotal role in India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024