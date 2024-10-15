S Paramesh Takes Command as New Chief of Indian Coast Guard

S Paramesh has officially assumed his role as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard at the headquarters. Paramesh was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor on taking charge on Tuesday.

His appointment by the Centre on Monday follows his interim tenure as Director General, succeeding the late DG Rakesh Pal, who passed away last month. Paramesh has an extensive service history with the Coast Guard in both ashore and at-sea assignments.

An alumnus of the National Defence College and Defence Services Staff College, Paramesh is known for his exceptional performance across his assignments. Specializing in Navigation and Direction, he has led several major vessels and served in pivotal roles such as Dy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security).

Paramesh commanded the Coast Guard Region (East and West) and Eastern Seaboard as Coast Guard Commander before his current assignment. His distinguished career is marked by numerous awards, including the President's Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service.

