S Paramesh Takes Command as New Chief of Indian Coast Guard
S Paramesh has been appointed as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard. With over three decades of service, Paramesh brings a wealth of experience and accolades to the position, having held various command and staff roles. He succeeds late DG Rakesh Pal.
- Country:
- India
S Paramesh has officially assumed his role as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard at the headquarters. Paramesh was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor on taking charge on Tuesday.
His appointment by the Centre on Monday follows his interim tenure as Director General, succeeding the late DG Rakesh Pal, who passed away last month. Paramesh has an extensive service history with the Coast Guard in both ashore and at-sea assignments.
An alumnus of the National Defence College and Defence Services Staff College, Paramesh is known for his exceptional performance across his assignments. Specializing in Navigation and Direction, he has led several major vessels and served in pivotal roles such as Dy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security).
Paramesh commanded the Coast Guard Region (East and West) and Eastern Seaboard as Coast Guard Commander before his current assignment. His distinguished career is marked by numerous awards, including the President's Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Addresses 64th National Defence College Course, Stresses on Cyber Security Preparedness
VLF naval station will be important for maritime forces when it becomes functional: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Telangana.
New Leadership at Maritime Force as S Paramesh Appointed Indian Coast Guard Chief