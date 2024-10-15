Left Menu

S Paramesh Takes Command as New Chief of Indian Coast Guard

S Paramesh has been appointed as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard. With over three decades of service, Paramesh brings a wealth of experience and accolades to the position, having held various command and staff roles. He succeeds late DG Rakesh Pal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:57 IST
S Paramesh Takes Command as New Chief of Indian Coast Guard
S Paramesh assumes charge as new Indian Coast Guard chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S Paramesh has officially assumed his role as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard at the headquarters. Paramesh was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor on taking charge on Tuesday.

His appointment by the Centre on Monday follows his interim tenure as Director General, succeeding the late DG Rakesh Pal, who passed away last month. Paramesh has an extensive service history with the Coast Guard in both ashore and at-sea assignments.

An alumnus of the National Defence College and Defence Services Staff College, Paramesh is known for his exceptional performance across his assignments. Specializing in Navigation and Direction, he has led several major vessels and served in pivotal roles such as Dy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security).

Paramesh commanded the Coast Guard Region (East and West) and Eastern Seaboard as Coast Guard Commander before his current assignment. His distinguished career is marked by numerous awards, including the President's Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024