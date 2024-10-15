Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: Greece and Turkey Discuss Maritime Demarcation

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is set to meet Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Athens to discuss bilateral issues like maritime zones. Both nations, historically at odds, aim to resolve disputes over energy resources and airspace. A follow-up cooperation council is scheduled for January in Ankara.

  Greece

The Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Athens on November 8. The agenda centers on bilateral issues, including defining an exclusive economic zone, informed diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Historical NATO allies, Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over maritime jurisdiction and other matters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan recently indicated that relations were on a path to improvement, underscoring the importance of this upcoming meeting.

The discussions are expected to set the stage for a high-level cooperation council in January in Ankara, making progress vital in untangling complex issues surrounding airspace, water rights, energy resources, and power infrastructure schemes.

