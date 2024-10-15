Ukraine's Energy Stockpile Set for Winter
Ukraine is well-prepared for the winter season with 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 3.1 million metric tons of coal in reserve, as confirmed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The country's energy stockpiles should ensure adequate heating and power throughout the colder months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:00 IST
As winter approaches, Ukraine is in a solid position with its energy reserves. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the country currently holds 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage as of mid-October.
In addition to its gas reserves, Ukraine has also accumulated 3.1 million metric tons of coal in warehouses. This strategic stockpiling is expected to adequately support the nation through the upcoming winter.
Prime Minister Shmyhal assured on Tuesday via Telegram that these reserves are sufficient to meet the country's heating and power needs during the cold season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- energy
- natural gas
- coal
- winter
- Denys Shmyhal
- storage
- reserves
- heating
- power
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Activates 'Green War Room' to Combat Winter Pollution
Delhi Launches Green War Room to Combat Winter Pollution
Sudeep Pharma Expands into Clean Energy Storage with SAM Launch
Triptii Dimri & Vijay Varma Shine in METRO Shoes' Autumn Winter 2024 Campaign
Volkswagen's Dieselgate Scandal: Martin Winterkorn's Trial Halted