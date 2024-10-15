Ukraine's Energy Stockpile Set for Winter

As winter approaches, Ukraine is in a solid position with its energy reserves. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the country currently holds 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage as of mid-October.

In addition to its gas reserves, Ukraine has also accumulated 3.1 million metric tons of coal in warehouses. This strategic stockpiling is expected to adequately support the nation through the upcoming winter.

Prime Minister Shmyhal assured on Tuesday via Telegram that these reserves are sufficient to meet the country's heating and power needs during the cold season.

