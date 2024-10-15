Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Stockpile Set for Winter

Ukraine is well-prepared for the winter season with 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 3.1 million metric tons of coal in reserve, as confirmed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The country's energy stockpiles should ensure adequate heating and power throughout the colder months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:00 IST
Ukraine's Energy Stockpile Set for Winter
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Image Credit:

As winter approaches, Ukraine is in a solid position with its energy reserves. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the country currently holds 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage as of mid-October.

In addition to its gas reserves, Ukraine has also accumulated 3.1 million metric tons of coal in warehouses. This strategic stockpiling is expected to adequately support the nation through the upcoming winter.

Prime Minister Shmyhal assured on Tuesday via Telegram that these reserves are sufficient to meet the country's heating and power needs during the cold season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024