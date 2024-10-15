Left Menu

SEBI Increases Position Limits for Trading Members

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has raised the position limits for Trading Members in index futures and options to Rs 7,500 crore or 15% of total open interest. This change, effective immediately, stipulates monitoring based on the previous day's market open interest, starting April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:51 IST
SEBI Increases Position Limits for Trading Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on Tuesday a significant increase in position limits for Trading Members in index futures and options trading. The new cap is set at the higher of Rs 7,500 crore or 15% of the total open interest in the market.

This adjustment in position limits applies separately to index futures and index options, according to a circular issued by SEBI. Previously, the general position limit for trading members, including both proprietary and client trades, was Rs 500 crore or 15% of the total market open interest.

SEBI noted that market and participant open interest figures are constantly changing, impacting the positions within the equity derivatives segment. The monitoring based on these figures from the previous day's trade will commence on April 1, 2025, allowing participants to handle passive breaches without penalty if market open interest falls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024