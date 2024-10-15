Left Menu

Sitharaman's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Mexico and USA

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Mexico and the USA for the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and IMF-World Bank annual meeting. Her trip includes bilateral discussions in Mexico, a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade Summit, and various engagements with global financial institutions in the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing to undertake an official visit to Mexico and the USA. Her journey aims to participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor meeting, as well as the fund bank annual meeting.

In Mexico, from October 17-20, she will engage in bilateral meetings with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O and members of the Mexican Parliament to enhance parliamentary collaboration and economic growth. Additionally, she is scheduled to visit TCS headquarters in Guadalajara, reinforcing the IT collaboration between both nations.

Her agenda in the USA from October 20-26 includes attendance at IMF and World Bank annual meetings and the G20 Joint Meeting. While in New York City and Washington D.C., Sitharaman will also participate in the Pension Funds Roundtable at the New York Stock Exchange and engage with students and faculty at noted academic institutions like the Wharton School and Columbia University. Her discussions will touch on new financial solutions in development and growth prospects in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

