Left Menu

Tata AIA Partners with Nagaland for Universal Life Insurance

Tata AIA Life Insurance has teamed up with the Nagaland government to implement the Chief Minister's Universal Life Insurance Scheme, providing Rs 2 lakh coverage for primary earners in low-income families, particularly those in unorganised sectors. The scheme seeks to enhance financial security for Nagaland families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:13 IST
Tata AIA Partners with Nagaland for Universal Life Insurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata AIA Life Insurance has been appointed by the Nagaland government to execute the Chief Minister's Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMULIS). This initiative aims to offer life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh to the designated primary earning member of a family.

The scheme, as announced, focuses on providing financial aid to vulnerable families, especially in the event of the death of their chief breadwinner. It targets unorganised sector workers and low-income groups to ensure support and financial stability.

The age criteria for the primary earning member spans 18-60 years, including government employees who will naturally be recognized as family breadwinners. The Nagaland state administration will absorb the premium costs, enhancing accessibility to life coverage. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Tata AIA Life CEO Venky Iyer expressed optimism about the scheme's potential to secure family futures across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024