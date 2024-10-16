Left Menu

Top Financial Moves: BBC Cuts, Woodside Energy Delists, and UK Water Equity Woes

The Financial Times highlights major developments: BBC plans 155 job cuts for cost reduction; Woodside Energy to delist from the LSE; UK water companies might face equity challenges without bill hikes; and the UK government plans to raise the bank ring-fencing threshold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:21 IST
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is set to cut 155 jobs within its news operation, marking a significant step in its extensive 700 million pounds cost-saving initiative.

In a strategic move, Woodside Energy, a leading Australian oil and gas company, has announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange, aiming to reduce overhead costs linked to its UK market presence.

Meanwhile, in the utilities sector, Moody's has expressed concerns that UK water companies may struggle to raise equity by the end of the decade unless regulatory bodies permit substantial customer bill increases.

