Left Menu

Hong Kong's Bold Vision: Revamping Economy and Ensuring National Security

John Lee, Hong Kong leader, in his third annual policy address, promised reforms aimed at livelihood issues and boosting Hong Kong's global influence. Key reforms include developing an international gold trading market, enhancing maritime services, and promoting green bonds, alongside advancing national security protocols and public housing supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:41 IST
Hong Kong's Bold Vision: Revamping Economy and Ensuring National Security
Hong Kong leader John Lee

Hong Kong leader John Lee, in his third annual policy address on Wednesday, outlined significant reforms targeting livelihood issues while aiming to strengthen the city's position as a global hub.

Focused primarily on deepening economic reform, Lee's plan encompasses developing an international gold trading market, fostering high value-added maritime services, and establishing a commodities trading ecosystem alongside internationally-accredited metal warehouses. Additionally, a working group has been formed to explore the low-altitude economy.

Efforts will also be directed towards streamlining procedures for companies striving to list on Hong Kong's stock exchange, boosting international listings, and enhancing the fixed income market infrastructure, especially with renminbi bonds. On the political front, Lee emphasised the importance of national security, mandating civil servants to comply with national security laws and promising collaborative civil service exchange programmes with Mainland cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024