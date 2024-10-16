Left Menu

Cyclone Threat: Andhra Pradesh Braces for Landfall

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as a cyclonic storm advances towards its coast. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged vigilance and preparedness to tackle expected heavy rains and potential flash floods, instructing continuous updates from affected districts as the storm nears landfall between Puducherry and Nellore.

Updated: 16-10-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of a cyclonic storm set to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed state authorities to maintain heightened vigilance. A review of the rainfall situation across several districts was conducted, specifically emphasizing readiness for heavy downpours expected from the impending weather event.

Given reports of over 20 cm of rainfall in some areas and the looming threat of flash floods, CM Naidu has ordered the administration to stay alert. Continuous updates on the conditions in flood-affected districts have been requested to ensure timely responses and safety measures.

The storm, advancing from a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal, is projected to make landfall near Puducherry and Nellore by the morning of October 17. Meteorological officials have warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in regions including South Coast and Rayalaseema, alongside coastal wind speeds reaching 40-60 km/h. Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

